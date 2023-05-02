Person of interest in death of Detroit neurosurgeon has been released, police say

DETROIT – A person of interest who was in police custody in connection with the Detroit neurosurgeon, who was murdered in April, has been released.

Police said on Tuesday that the person of interest who was taken into custody on April 28 had been discharged following a prosecutorial review. Following the release, officials say that homicide personnel will continue to investigate the murder and follow up on any leads they receive.

Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found with gunshot wounds, wrapped in plastic in his attic on April 23. Police were called on that day to conduct a welfare check at the doctor’s Detroit home, as he did not arrive to visit his mother as planned.

Police confirmed on April 28 that this attack was not random and that Hoover more than likely knew his killer as there was no forced entry into his home.

On Sunday, a funeral took place for the neurosurgeon. His Boston Edison home became a second crime scene that day as a break-in occurred. Officials say that they are also searching for whoever broke into Hoover’s home hours before his funeral and to figure out what items were taken from the home.

Dr. Devon Hoover Case Update



