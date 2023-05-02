Police investigating shooting after man found with 3 gunshot wounds in Ypsilanti’s downtown area

YSPILANTI, Mich. – Police officers in Ypsilanti are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday night near Michigan Avenue.

Officials say that Ypsilanti officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Pearl Street around 10:50 p.m. to a report of gunshots being fired. When police arrived at the location, they located a man suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital after Ypsilanti Fire and Rescue performed lifesaving measures on the man. The adult was initially listed in critical condition but has been changed to a stable status since the transport.

Police say that the investigation of what happened at the Pearl Street location is active and that there are no additional details at this time. It is unclear if the shooting occurred in a home or a building, as the 300 block of Pearl Street is in Ypsilanti’s downtown area, a block north of West Michigan Avenue. That area has both commercial and residential buildings that take up that block.

If anyone knows any information about the incident, it is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or online at www.1800speakup.org.

