Detroit Grand Prix announces Big Boi, Steve Aoki and more as 2023 entertainment performances

DETROIT – The Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear has announced its 2023 weekend entertainment lineup.

Racing fans can enjoy free concerts during the June 2-4 weekend at Hart Plaza, inside the Meijer Fan Zone.

The headliners performing during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix weekend are A-Trak, Big Boi, Steve Aoki, and Z-Trip, along with local bands and DJs throughout the day. Live music will take place on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Below is the headliner schedule for the Detroit Grand Prix

Friday A-Trak -- 6-7:15 p.m. Big Boi -- 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday Z-Trip -- 5:30 p.m. Steve Aoki -- 7-8:30 p.m.



“As we have said since we announced the return of the Grand Prix to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, this is going to be an event – not just a race,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in a statement. “With a great music lineup providing the soundtrack all weekend long in Hart Plaza, our fans are going to experience an entertainment-filled weekend that they will never forget here in the Motor City.”

