Detroit Grand Prix announces Big Boi, Steve Aoki and more as 2023 entertainment performances

Race weekend is June 2-4

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Entertainment Lineup Announced for Grand Prix Weekend (Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix)

DETROITThe Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear has announced its 2023 weekend entertainment lineup.

Racing fans can enjoy free concerts during the June 2-4 weekend at Hart Plaza, inside the Meijer Fan Zone.

The headliners performing during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix weekend are A-Trak, Big Boi, Steve Aoki, and Z-Trip, along with local bands and DJs throughout the day. Live music will take place on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Below is the headliner schedule for the Detroit Grand Prix

  • Friday
    • A-Trak -- 6-7:15 p.m.
    • Big Boi -- 7:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday
    • Z-Trip -- 5:30 p.m.
    • Steve Aoki -- 7-8:30 p.m.

“As we have said since we announced the return of the Grand Prix to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, this is going to be an event – not just a race,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in a statement. “With a great music lineup providing the soundtrack all weekend long in Hart Plaza, our fans are going to experience an entertainment-filled weekend that they will never forget here in the Motor City.”

Click here for ticket information.

