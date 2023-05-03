Police investigate suspicious homicide case of a Canton man

CANTON, Mich. – Police in Canton are investigating a death they are calling suspicious.

The investigation is centered in a neighborhood near Beck Road and Michigan Avenue. Police say that a body of a Canton man was found miles away in Dearborn.

Family of the Canton resident expressed concern about their relative who is 70, so they called Canton Police. During a welfare check, a call about the missing man turned into a homicide investigation.

Neighbors say that investigators were at the Canton home for hours collecting evidence. Some of the evidence led these investigators to a 55-year-old man. Police are not confirming his identity but labeling him as the victim’s friend.

On Wednesday morning, the 55-year-old was taken into custody in Dearborn, and that is also where the body of the 70-year-old man was found.

Evidence in the case has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office, and charges are expected to be filed by the end of the week. Canton Police are reassuring residents that there is no significant threat to the public.