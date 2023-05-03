Sheila Sky Kasselman died of pancreatic cancer, but her legacy will last forever in Metro Detroit

Alex Trebek, Patrick Swayze, and Sally Ride are all famous names and faces who died from pancreatic cancer. While it is one of the more deadly cancers, survival rates are increasing after a recent flurry of new research.

Sadly, in February, we lost one of Michigan’s best-known pancreatic cancer fighters, Sheila Sky Kasselman. You might not have known her face, but her actions left a lasting legacy in the cancer fight.

Retired mother of three and grandmother of four, Kasselman shared her pancreatic cancer battle with Local 4 News.

“For one year, I was not feeling well and had a lot of nausea,” said Kasselman.

After doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong and she lost 15 unexplainable pounds from her slight frame, her granddaughter noticed.

“I was wearing a pair of pajamas that were yellow, and her comment was you match your pajamas,” Kasselman said.

That jaundice the pancreatic cancer tipoff.

She got what’s called the “Whipple,” which is a specialized surgery that she survived for an amazing 16 years, but back then, she wanted to talk to cancer survivors.

“I wanted to talk to cancer survivors, pancreas cancer survivors,” Kasselman said. “We didn’t have any, so I said if I get better, I will be that person.”

Kasselman indeed got better and ended up starting the Sky Foundation.

Her son Geoff Kasselman recalled his mother saving lives.

“She really moved an entire community, she saved lives, she extended lives, and she didn’t know quite how to do it,” said Geoff. “So she just kind of figured it out.”

“I lived because there was an early diagnosis, and I was lucky,” Sheila said.

The Sky Foundation started out focusing on early detection.

Yet as her charity auctions, walks, and other fundraisers grew ever larger, Sheila moved to maximize the money she raised by making cancer researchers compete for seed dollars.

“Once you show us that your research has promise, you’re underway, and a little bit of money will exponentially allow you to accomplish your goals or to reach the next level where you might get funding from a much more substantial source in a much more substantial way,” Geoff said.

Over time, pancreatic cancer moved more to the public forefront as celebrities like Detroit’s own Aretha Franklin helped Sheila get the word out.

“And so I think the fact they talked about it and came out about it and are willing to talk about it is a huge step forward for pancreatic cancer,” Sheila said.

Before the Sky Foundation, Geoff says Sheila founded the annual Juried Art in the Park held in Birmingham’s Shain Park, and before that, she made a reputation as a great parent.

He’s hearing from friends he’s not spoken to in 30 years.

“And they’ve come out of the woodwork to say, ‘Hey, your mom was the coolest; Do you remember we used to hang out at your house,’ Geoff said. “Because she was the cool mom. Not that she let us do stupid things, she didn’t, but she was a parent to us all, and we are really sorry for your loss because she was a good one.”

Sheila’s optimism was contagious.

“I have a third act that I never thought I’d have, I’m happy every single day, I’m never negative, I’m never sad, and I’m full of hope,” Sheila said.

Her foundation is stronger than ever.

“I will say, though, the outpouring of donations in her honor since she passed away has been massive,” Geoff said. “It’s doubled or tripled what we might ordinarily raise in a year. I refer to it as transformative.”

Sheila passed because of complications from her pancreatic cancer.

A special event is happening next Wednesday (May 10) at 5:30 p.m. at the Bloomfield Hills Country Club to honor her.

Click here to learn more.