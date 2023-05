Wayne State police have cleared the officer who shot a dog in the mouth over the weekend after the bodycam video showed the animal charging him, growling, and barking.

That dog survived the shooting.

Wayne State police Chief Anthony Holt told Local 4 that while it’s unfortunate the officer had to fire his weapon, after reviewing the tape and interviewing witnesses, the department has determined there was no other recourse.

The last time WSUPD shot a dog was in 1985.