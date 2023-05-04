Detroit Windsor Tunnel to close for 3 hours on May 7 for emergency response exercise

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Detroit Windsor Tunnel will be closed for several hours on Sunday for an annual emergency response exercise.

The tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, so emergency responders and employees can conduct their annual emergency response exercise.

“This annual exercise is a critical part of testing and improving the tunnel’s emergency response procedures,” said Neal Belitsky, CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel.

You can learn more about the tunnel by clicking here or by calling 313-567- 4422 ext. 200.

