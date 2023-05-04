JOANN Fabric and Craft stores accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons for 20% discount

A sign advertising job openings at a JOANN fabric and craft store is displayed near the entrance, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Popular fabric and crafts store JOANN is accepting valid Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in exchange for 20% off a singular item, the company tweeted last week.

As of April 29, JOANN Fabric and Craft stores will be offering 20% off a single item in exchange for a valid coupon from the failed Bed Bath & Beyond chain. Expired coupons will not be accepted, officials said.

It was not said how long JOANN stores would be offering the deal.

The arts and crafts store is not the only business to capitalize on the closing of Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

On Thursday, May 4, Value World said it will be accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons for a 20% discount at all of its Metro Detroit and Ohio stores.

Last week, Big Lots said it would offer a 20% discount on an in-store purchase of $50 or more if the customer has a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon. That offer is valid until May 7. The Container Store made a similar announcement, offering a 20% discount on a single item to customers “who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location.” That offer is valid until May 31.

Closing sales began at Bed Beth & Beyond’s 360 stores -- and the company’s 120 Buy Buy Baby stores -- on April 26. The popular retail chain offering a wide variety of home and lifestyle goods filed for bankruptcy in April. All of its stores are slated to close by June 30.

Bed bath & Beyond stores and their website are still open in the meantime, though they are no longer accepting coupons. Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards can be used at the stores until May 8. Customers have until May 15 to use merchandise credits.

---> Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby Michigan store closings: Everything you need to know