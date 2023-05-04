Morning 4: Michigan named 2nd best state in US for retirement -- and other news

Horseback riding at Fort Custer Recreation Area in Kalamazoo County. Photo courtesy of Pure Michigan.

Looking for a place to retire? Michigan ranks 2nd best state in nation

Michigan has been ranked as one of the top states for retirement.

Research done by Bank Locations reviewed the 50 states under 18 metrics which contributed to three major categories: cost of retirement living, quality of life, and access to healthcare.

How did police know to conduct welfare check at home of killed Detroit neurosurgeon?

When police visited the home of Detroit Dr. Devon Hoover to conduct a welfare check last week, they found the man dead of apparent homicide.

But how did police know to go there?

$25 concert ticket week in May: Which Metro Detroit shows, when to buy them

The always popular concert week, which offers $25 tickets for Metro Detroit summer concerts, is returning in May.

LiveNation is launching their annual Concert Week on May 10-16, offering $25 all-in tickets, including fees. The offer is valid to select shows this summer at multiple venues.

Man guilty of 2 charges after 3 people forced into Sterling Heights apartment at gunpoint

A man has been found guilty of two charges linked to an armed robbery in which three people were forced into a Sterling Heights apartment at gunpoint.

