2 cops, 3rd woman break into Detroit officer’s home to destroy it, steal from him, officials say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Two Detroit police officers and a third woman broke into a fellow cop’s home to destroy it and steal his property, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Colleen Compton and two Detroit cops, Brianna Cabano and Dayna Sears, are accused of going to the officer’s Roseville home on April 11. They forced their way inside, destroyed his home, and stole his property, according to authorities.

“The crime of home invasion is a serious offense, and the fact that the defendants in this case are police officers only amplifies the severity of their actions,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Cabano, 29, of Auburn Hills, is charged with second-degree home invasion, second-degree conspiracy to commit home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000, and larceny in a building.

Sears, 21, of Southfield, is charged with second-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000, larceny in a building, and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Compton, 29, of Warren, is charged with second-degree home invasion, second-degree conspiracy to commit home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000, and larceny in a building.

All three women were given a $5,000 personal bond.

Each of the above home invasion charges is a 15-year felony. Destruction of property is a five-year felony, the larceny charge is a four-year felony, and the accessory charge is a five-year felony.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 14.

Detroit police response

Cabano and Sears have been suspended by the Detroit Police Department with pay.

Chief James White has recommended that the Board of Police Commissioners suspend both officers without pay after the charges were filed.