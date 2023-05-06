Detroit police need help locating guardians after toddler was found wandering on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for help locating the parents or guardians of a toddler who was found wandering on the city’s east side on Saturday.

A boy, who is believed to be about 2 years old, was found wandering in the area of Cathedral Street and Heyden in Detroit at about 12 p.m. on May 6.

When officers discovered him, he was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary examination.

At the time he was found, he was wearing a gray shirt and a pull-up diaper.

Anyone who recognizes this child, or knows his parents or guardians, should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct by calling 313-596-5601.