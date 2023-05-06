MSP: 2 killed in head-on crash after Jeep goes wrong way on Michigan interstate

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Drivers of a head-on collision were killed instantly in Southfield early Saturday morning, police say.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to a head-on crash on I-696 near Greenfield Road in Southfield around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that the drivers of a 2022 Ford F-150 and a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck each other head-on. Investigation revealed that both cars were traveling in the center-right lane on WB I-696. Officials say that the Ford F-150 was traveling westbound as the Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.

The drivers of the crash have not been identified as of Saturday morning. A medical examiner will notify the family once identifications are made.

“We are trying to determine why the driver of the Jeep was driving the wrong way,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. “We will need to wait for autopsy results to see if impairment is a factor. But again, this is another example of poor driving behavior leading to the loss of lives.”

Traffic Crash:

05/06 at 4:30 AM

Location:

W/B I-696 near Greenfield, City of Southfield

Synopsis:

Metro North troopers were dispatched to a multi vehicle crash on W/B I-696. When they arrived they found a two car, head-on crash in the center right lane. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Lv80Vi1iyb — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 6, 2023

This is the second head-on crash on I-696 this week. On Friday, a driver was killed overnight in a head-on collision with a Jeep going the wrong way on I-696 in Macomb County. This crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes near I-94 in Roseville.

