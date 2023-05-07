61º

Michigan State Police issues endangered missing advisory for man last seen in Royal Oak Township

Frangaj last seen on May 6

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Xhuljo Frangaj (Michigan State Police)

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich.Michigan State Police has issued an endangered missing advisory for a man who was last seen in Royal Oak Charter Township.

According to officials, Xhuljo Frangaj was last seen on May 6 at 3 p.m. in the area of 21400 Reimanville Avenue.

Frangaj was last seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt. Officials say that the missing man has a medical condition requiring medication that he doesn’t have with him. Frangaj needs that medication, or else he can pose a threat to himself or others.

If there are any leads on where Frangaj may be, please call 911 or Michigan State Police at 248-584-5740.

DetailsXhuljo Frangaj
AgeN/A
Height6′0″
Weight196
EyesBrown
HairBlack

