Man killed after pointing gun at trooper while cops surrounded home in Temperance, police say

61-year-old man killed

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – A man was shot and killed after he pointed a gun at a state trooper while cops surrounded a home in Temperance, officials said.

Monroe County deputies were called around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, to a home in the 8000 block of Wolverine Road, just off of Lewis Avenue, in Temperance.

A caller told deputies that a 61-year-old man had fired shots in the house during an argument with a woman. He barricaded himself inside for a short time, police said.

Deputies and Michigan State Police troopers surrounded the house. The man came out and pointed a gun toward one of the troopers, according to authorities.

The trooper fired several shots from his department rifle, striking the 61-year-old man. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Nobody else was injured.

The trooper has been placed on leave, per the department’s policy. He has been with MSP for five years.

The investigation continues.

