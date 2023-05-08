Man wanted after throwing chair through window of Detroit’s Cafe D’Mongos bar

Detroit police are looking for a man who threw a chair through the window of Cafe D'Mongos Speakeasy on May 7, 2023. Images captured on Cafe D'Mongos surveillance camera.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who picked up a chair and threw it through the window of a Downtown Detroit bar over the weekend.

At about 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, surveillance cameras captured a man picking up a chair outside Cafe D’Mongos Speakeasy, and then throwing it through the bar’s front window. The man could be seen walking down Griswold Street, coming to a stop in front of the establishment, and looking in both directions before throwing the chair and fleeing on foot.

A photo of the suspect can be seen above. The surveillance footage in question can be watched down below.

There are chairs and tables that remain outside of the speakeasy even when it isn’t open.

Detroit police arrested a different man who entered the building after the front window was smashed. Authorities are still searching for man responsible for the vandalism.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored crew neck sweatshirt with the word “manic” written in large, green letters on the front.

Cafe D’Mongos owner Larry Mongo told Local 4 that a nearby bar owner had seen the suspect come in and out of their establishment, and had to kick him out.

Mongo said he doesn’t understand the man’s motive for throwing the chair. Based on the surveillance footage, Mongo said he doesn’t believe the suspect was drunk, but rather that he “needs help.”

The bar’s front window has been boarded up. Mongo says he is working on getting the window repaired while also caring for his wife, who is recovering from an illness.

The bar is usually open only on Friday and Saturday nights.

