WB I-96 reopen in Novi after closing over construction zone crash

NOVI, Mich. – All westbound lanes of I-96 near Novi Road were reopened after shutting down Monday morning due to a crash in the construction zone.

As of 6:45 a.m. on Monday, May 8, one lane was open to traffic on westbound I-96 in Novi. Then, as of 7:13 a.m., all westbound lanes were closed at Novi Road.

Update: The crash was cleared as of 7:47 a.m. The freeway should be open to traffic once again.

A vehicle crash occurred in the construction zone, and was blocking the westbound lanes. The crash was first reported at 6:30 a.m.

No details on the crash have been reported at this time.

