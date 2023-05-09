Caregiver charged after severely injuring, robbing an 81-year-old woman in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Essence Lefaye Cross, 33, of Detroit, with the robbery and assault of an 81-year-woman of Grosse Pointe Park.

The incident occurred Friday (May 5) at 3:10 a.m. in the 1040 block of Berkshire Street in Grosse Pointe Park when Cross forced entry into the elderly woman’s home.

Officials say the 33-year-old woman hit the victim in the head with a handgun before robbing her and fleeing the scene.

Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the victim to Grosse Pointe Beaumont for treatment.

The elderly woman provided officers with information that helped officials find the suspect, who was leaving the house and driving away in a car stolen from the victim’s home.

Cross has been charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, home invasion first degree, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and four counts of felony firearm.

“It is heartbreaking to see a senior citizen’s trust be eroded completely by someone they knew and let into their home,” said Worthy. “The crimes that we allege today against this defendant will show the ultimate of betrayals. We will seek justice for our senior victim in this case.”

The 33-year-old woman was charged Monday (May 8) afternoon and received a $2 million bond.

Cross’ probable cause conference is on May 17 at 9 a.m.