Hazel Park man arrested after someone borrowing his phone finds child porn in search history

Troy Solomon facing 6 felony charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Troy Anthony Solomon (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A Hazel Park man was arrested after someone borrowed his phone and found child pornography in the search history, police said.

Hazel Park officials said a phone was turned in to police by someone who believed it contained child pornography.

Detectives received a search warrant for the phone and found several child porn images, they said.

Troy Anthony Solomon, 47, of Hazel Park, was identified as the owner of the phone, according to authorities.

Detectives received a search warrant for Solomon’s home, and he was arrested. He admitted that he had watched child porn for his own gratification, police said.

Officials don’t believe any children were harmed.

Solomon is on the Michigan sex offender registry for a 2001 fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in Macomb County.

He was arraigned Saturday, May 6, on six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Solomon is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 16, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 23.

Officials continue to investigate.

