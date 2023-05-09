Leader of ‘6 Mile Chedda Grove’ gang gets 25 years for murder of man, innocent child in Detroit

The scene of a Dec. 1, 2015, shooting that left one man and a 13-year-old girl dead in Detroit.

DETROIT – The leader of the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” violent street gang has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting that left a man and an innocent 13-year-old dead and two other children injured.

Edwin “Edboy” Mills, 33, of Detroit, admitted that he was involved in a Dec. 1, 2015, murder alongside fellow gang member Carlo Wilson.

The two saw a 21-year-old man they had been feuding with inside a car at a market on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. Mills and Wilson fired shots into the car, killing the man and a 13-year-old girl, officials said.

A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old who had been sitting on the hood of the car were seriously injured.

Wilson pleaded guilty to the murders in October 2022. He was sentenced Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to 25 years in prison by United States District Judge Mark Goldsmith.

“Today’s sentence closes the book on a violent gang that terrorized an entire neighborhood,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “The community is safer with these men off the streets.”

Mills was one of 11 gang members indicted in 2016 for racketeering offenses. The gang was responsible for murders, assaults, robberies, and drug trafficking in Metro Detroit and other states, according to officials.

All 11 gang members who were charged have been convicted and sentenced.

“Guns and drugs take the lives of far too many people in our communities, and Edwin Mills, as a leader of the ‘6 Mile Chedda Grove’ gang, contributed to the devastating impact of both on Detroit’s east side,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office.