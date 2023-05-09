Macomb County mother pleads no contest after 1-year-old daughter overdoses on heroin from purse

NEW HAVEN, Mich. – A Macomb County woman pleaded no contest after her 1-year-old daughter overdosed on heroin that she found in her mother’s purse.

Roseville police officers said they were flagged down on July 23, 2022, by Anita Marie Vasquez, 32, of New Haven.

Vasquez told officers that her 1-year-old daughter was having a medical emergency. Officials said they later learned that the child had ingested heroin from Vasquez’s purse.

“This is a tragic case where a 1-year-old child’s life was put in danger as a result of her mother’s actions,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “The defendant’s behavior could have resulted in the child’s death. It is our duty to hold the mother accountable for her actions, especially when it comes to the safety and well-being of a child.”

Vasquez was charged with possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance, third-degree child abuse, and fourth-degree child abuse.

The possession charge is a four-year felony, the third-degree child abuse charge is a two-year felony, and the fourth-degree child abuse charge is a one-year misdemeanor.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, Vasquez pleaded no contest to all charges at Macomb County Circuit Court. She remains in the Macomb County Jail.

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 22.