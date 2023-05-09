Man who threw chair through window of Detroit’s Cafe D’Mongos bar arrested, police say

Detroit police are looking for a man who threw a chair through the window of Cafe D'Mongos Speakeasy on May 7, 2023. Images captured on Cafe D'Mongos surveillance camera.

DETROIT – A man who threw a chair through a window at a popular Detroit bar has been arrested, police say.

On Tuesday, Detroit Police announced that the man who picked up a chair outside of Cafe D’Mongos Speakeasy and threw the chair through the bar’s front window has been caught.

In surveillance footage, the man could be seen walking down Griswold Street, coming to a stop in front of the establishment, and looking in both directions before throwing the chair and fleeing on foot.

The incident took place on Sunday around 4:40 a.m.

Cafe D’Mongos owner Larry Mongo told Local 4 that a nearby bar owner had seen the suspect come in and out of their establishment, and had to kick him out.

Mongo said he doesn’t understand the man’s motive for throwing the chair. Based on the surveillance footage, Mongo said he doesn’t believe the suspect was drunk, but rather that he “needs help.”

The bar’s front window has been boarded up. Mongo says he is working on getting the window repaired while also caring for his wife, who is recovering from an illness.