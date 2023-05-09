Parents, students plan walkout Tuesday after popular Dearborn Heights principal is suspended

A Dearborn Heights School District is in shock Monday night. Parents and students planned a protest Tuesday (May 9) after a popular principal at their high school was suddenly suspended.

“He’s the epitome of everything you want in a principal.”

Over and over, parents like Tiffany Perez gave high praise to Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett, who was suddenly suspended last week, and neither parents nor students know why.

“We want our principal back, and we’re not going to stop until Mr. Mollett is back at Annapolis,” said parent Iesha Brassell.

The students plan a walkout to protest his suspension on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The district will only say it is a personnel matter and email parents to let them know the students are planning this.

Compounding all of this is the suicide of a student last week.

“Nobody has had the opportunity to grieve the loss of their friend, and then to have this happen, it’s like a wham bam,” said parent Tiffany Perez.

The students feel they have an advocate in him.

“He’s always been there for me when I’m going through mental health issues or just when I needed someone to talk to,” said sophomore Angel Wineless.

Students say he greets them at the door every day.

“He checks in on every single one of us,” said sophomore Gabrielle Mitchell.

They feel like their anchor has been yanked away. The fear now is that the suspension will become permanent.

“Mr. Mollett needs to come back,” said parent Kia Riggins. “He needs to come back immediately.”