Report details how Oxford schools’ security could be improved

The long-awaited report detailing security measures at Oxford schools has been released. The 179-page report comes almost a year and a half after the deadly mass shooting. And it is only part one of two by independent investigator Guidepost Solutions.

Local 4 spoke with attorney Ven Johnson who represents several Oxford victim families.

We asked him what was the one thing that leaped out of the report to him. He said their backpacks, according to the report, are still not being checked when students are in crisis.

“The student and his or her belongings are searched for weapons,” said Johnson. “Come on, they are not searching for weapons today.”

Oxford schools were still not checking backpacks for weapons for students in crisis.

That shocking finding came in one of two reports focused on Oxford schools.

The report deals with how effective Oxford policies and procedures were in place Tuesday (May 9).

Johnson says the other major issue the report found was that out of 64 cases of students suspected of being a threat to themselves or others,

Only five times were students asked if they had access to weapons.

“These threat assessment teams and these suicidal assessment teams were not asking them about weapons,” Johnson said. “What good are you doing? It’s shocking to me. What is the number one thing you want to know? Do you have a weapon, period!”

Oxford schools’ says it is also reviewing the report.