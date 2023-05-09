Sterling Heights man dies after crashing side-by-side into tree in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Sterling Heights man died Monday after he crashed a side-by-side into a tree in Bloomfield Township, police said.

The 38-year-old man was riding a side-by-side off-road vehicle around 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the area of Kensington and Wattles roads in Bloomfield Township.

He lost control of the vehicle, went airborne, and crashed into a tree, according to authorities. He was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, police said.

Bloomfield Township firefighters took the man to Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.