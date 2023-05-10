Detroit police seek person of interest in homicide on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest involved in a homicide on the city’s west side.

The homicide occurred Tuesday (May 2) at 10:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Lauder Street, where three people were shot by an unknown suspect while inside a blue Buick Regal.

A 21-year-old man was fatally wounded. The other two victims (a 22-year-old woman 30-year-old man) were transported to a Metro Detroit hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

The suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.

Officials would like to speak to the person of interest who was near the location at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.