Everything you need to know about Eastern Market’s Flower Day

DETROIT – Spring is in the air, which means that Eastern Market’s annual Flower Day is almost here.

Floral lovers from all over the area will gather at the Eastern market sheds to pick out the best plants to spruce up their homes.

Flower Day is set to take place on May 21 from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event will kick off the flower season, where on Tuesdays the market will sell plants on May 16, 23, and 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 pm.

According to Eastern Market, there will be over 15 acres of flowers from vendors all over the Midwest that’ll take over the sheds.

To stay up to date with the event, make sure to check out the Facebook page for Flower Day 2023.