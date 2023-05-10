Man arrested for stabbing 2 people outside of Central Michigan University’s campus

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – A suspect has been arrested after being involved in a double stabbing that took place in Mt. Pleasant, police say.

An investigation led to the arrest of a Bay City man after he stabbed two people in Mt. Pleasant early Saturday morning.

An NBC affiliate in Flint, Mid Michigan Now, reported that the stabbing occurred near Broomfield and Mission Streets, right outside Central Michigan University’s campus.

Officials say that a man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the back.

Witnesses told Mt. Pleasant police that an altercation broke out between the Bay City man and the man who was eventually stabbed. The woman tried to intervene to break up the altercation.

The 23-year-old Bay City man was arrested on two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Both victims of the stabbing have been released from the hospital.