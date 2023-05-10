Morning 4: Michigan college graduate among those killed in Dallas-area mass shooting -- and other news

In this undated photo provided by Srinivas Chaluvadi, Chaluvadi, right, founder of Perfect General Contractors, poses with Aishwarya Thatikonda, a civil engineer at the company. Thatikonda was among the victims of Saturday's mass shooting on May 6, 2023, at Allen Premium Outlets, in Allen, Texas. (Courtesy of Srinivas Chaluvadi via AP)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Eastern Michigan University alumna was 1 of several killed in Texas mall shooting

A shooting at a Texas mall left eight people dead at the scene, including an Eastern Michigan University graduate.

The Ypsilanti university reported on Tuesday that Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, graduated in 2020 with a master’s degree in construction management and was working as a project engineer at a Texas construction firm.

Woman who disappeared from Hotel Yorba after 23rd birthday still missing 35 years later

A woman who went to the Hotel Yorba in Detroit following her 23rd birthday celebration and then disappeared after asking her father to pick her up is still missing 35 years later.

Macomb County prosecutors charge former Fraser department head with embezzlement

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former department head at the city of Fraser with embezzlement.

Michele Kwiatkowski spent years working for the city of Fraser, and her final job was as the head of IT.

What to know about public service student loan forgiveness

The U.S. has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness for more than 615,000 borrowers in the past 18 months as part of a program aimed at getting more people to work in public service jobs, the U.S. Department of Education said this week.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is open to teachers, librarians, nurses, public interest lawyers, military members and other public workers. It cancels a borrower’s remaining student debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 monthly payments.

