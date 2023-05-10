Woman who disappeared from Hotel Yorba after 23rd birthday still missing 35 years later

DETROIT – A woman who went to the Hotel Yorba in Detroit following her 23rd birthday celebration and then disappeared after asking her father to pick her up is still missing 35 years later.

Phyllis Anne Flynn was last seen in May 1988, when she celebrated her 23rd birthday with family members and friends in Detroit, officials said.

She asked her father to drop her off at the Hotel Yorba, where her boyfriend was staying, according to authorities.

A few days later, on May 7, 1988, Flynn called home and asked to be picked up. When her father arrived, she had disappeared, officials said.

Nobody has heard from Flynn since that day.

At the time of her disappearance, Flynn was around 5 feet tall and weighed 100 pounds. She had brown hair and hazel eyes. She would now be 58 years old.

Officials said Flynn was originally from Lincoln Park.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.