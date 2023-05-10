Teen charged with multiple felonies including purse snatching in Downtown Ann Arbor

An 18-year-old has been arrested for snatching a woman’s purse in Ann Arbor. But it’s what police found on him later that has him in even more trouble.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An 18-year-old has been arrested for snatching a woman’s purse in Ann Arbor. But it’s what police found on him later that has him in even more trouble.

The robbery occurred Tuesday (May 8) at 9:15 p.m. in the area of East Washington Street and South 4th Avenue.

Police investigation revealed that a 54-year-old woman was walking westbound on East Washington Street when she was approached by 18-year-old Jeremiah Facen of Ann Arbor, who grabbed her purse and took off running.

Police say the teen used her credit cards at several businesses.

The woman was not injured and reported she did not know the teen.

Police learned a person matching Facen’s description was riding an Ann Arbor Transportation Authority bus that had stopped at AATA headquarters on South Industrial.

Police say they caught up to him on a city bus where he still had the woman’s purse on him. They also found an unregistered handgun with an extended magazine in his bag.

Facen was charged with larceny from the person (10-year felony), carrying a concealed weapon (5-year felony), and two felony counts of stealing a financial transaction device, (4-year felony for each count).

His bond was set at $2,500.