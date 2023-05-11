15-year-old boy charged for threat to shoot up high school in Dearborn

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been charged for making a threat to shoot up a high school in Dearborn.

The student is accused of making a shooting threat against Fordson High School on Saturday, May 6. He was arrested on Monday after a Dearborn police investigation into the threat.

Officials have charged the 15-year-old with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees, or students.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday, and the teen was given a $4,000 bond, or 10%. He is scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. May 31.