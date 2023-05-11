Historic ‘Reading Building’ faces demolition in Flat Rock despite one groups efforts to save

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – It’s been decided that the historic “Reading Building in Flat Rock will be demolished despite one group’s efforts to save it.

The Reading Building, located on Gibraltar Road, had been in limbo for several months as multiple people tried coming up with a plan to reverse demo efforts financially.

After four months of waiting, it’s been decided the building would finally come down. Yet only some were happy with the decision.

“Every time I go by it, it makes me think of my childhood,” said nearby resident Joann Anders.

The 112-year-old building will soon be nothing but a memory following the split decision from board members to continue its demolition.

“The steps the whole thing, and it just seemed like it’s always been there,” Anders said. “It should never be gone as it’s part of here.”

The demolition process started in December but was paused when a group started efforts to save the building with plans to turn it into a children’s museum.

“Might bring more people to come to Flat Rock supported,” said Flat Rock resident Cathy Cantley.

The group had even made these blueprints to totally transform the building on their own dime.

“We have told them repeatedly that if you give us the building, we will take full financial responsibility for the building,” said Flatrock Historical Society President Bruce Chapin. “We will restore it.”

But just recently, four board members voted to get rid of the building, while three wanted to keep it around.

“They say they have no five or 10-year plans for the property,” Chapin said. “They also say that the rumors about them just wanting to build a parking lot are untrue and that their reason for tearing it down is the maintenance. They just want the building gone. And I, nobody, nobody can understand.”

“I would have liked to see him keep just because we like to see stuff that’s been here for a long time stay here if they can repurpose it for different use, but I understand if it’s not feasible sometimes financially, it’s not feasible, and so we have to move on,” said resident, Alan Cantley.

Local 4 could not get ahold of any board members for an interview. However, we’ve been told a special meeting is being held to discuss the matter further.