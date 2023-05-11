How police arrested fugitive who assaulted MDOC worker after chase through Monroe County

MONROE, Mich. – Police arrested a fugitive who was wanted for assaulting a Michigan Department of Corrections worker after a chase through Monroe County.

Several deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing a car at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the area of North Dixie Highway and Hurd Road in Frenchtown Township.

The driver of the car was a 55-year-old Monroe man wanted by MDOC and Michigan State Police after he attacked an MDOC employee and rammed a vehicle, according to authorities. He had absconded from parole after an armed robbery conviction.

A Michigan State Police trooper followed the fugitive in an unmarked police car and provided updates until a Monroe County deputy got involved on North Dixie Highway.

The deputy activated his lights and sirens, trying to get the fugitive to pull over, officials said. The car fled through several Frenchtown Township neighborhoods before entering the city of Monroe, police said.

A Monroe police officer deployed stop sticks at West Eighth and Harrison streets, puncturing the tires of the fleeing car. The fugitive kept fleeing until the car stopped in the 15000 block of South Dixie Highway in Monroe Township, according to authorities.

He got out and fled on foot, but was quickly captured by Monroe County deputies.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned in 1st District Court.

Monroe County deputies continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7738.