Morning 4: Michigan Senate passes bills that would make using phone while driving illegal -- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of May 11, 2023

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2011 file photo, a driver uses a cellphone while driving in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Cellphone use while driving soon to be illegal in Michigan after Senate approval

Legislation that would make it illegal to hold and use a cellphone while driving in Michigan is one step closer to becoming law, after the state Senate on Wednesday voted to pass the bills.

Video captures violent house explosion in Inkster that sent homeowner to ER with severe burns

New video shows the dramatic house explosion in Inkster that sent the homeowner to the hospital with severe burns.

Ramblings: The NFL finally shows the Lions some respect

The NFL schedule release is already leaking on the internet, as usual, so we know the Lions are opening the season in primetime.

NBC confirmed on Thursday that your Detroit Lions will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead on Sept. 7 -- a Thursday night game on Local 4 -- to open the entire NFL season.

Morel mushroom hunting in Michigan? Beware look-alikes that aren’t edible

With mushroom hunting season officially here, many are specifically on the lookout for the elusive morel mushrooms. But did you know that there are only four “true morel” species that are actually safe to eat?

There are multiple morel mushroom look-alikes that are not edible. In fact, across Michigan, there are at least 50 species of mushrooms that are considered poisonous.

Weather: Drier, highs near 80 before rain returns to Metro Detroit for Mother’s Day weekend

We're looking at another nice day on Thursday with sunshine and warmer temps. Rain chances will arrive Friday and will continue through Mother's Day weekend.

