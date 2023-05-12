78º

32-year-old held without bond in shooting death of man in Pontiac

Officials linked suspect within 11 hours of the shooting

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The shooting occurred Monday before 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Whittemore Street after an argument ensued between Maurice Eugene Sanders and 66-year-old victim Wyatt Earp Gean. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

A 32-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history was held without bond in the shooting death of another man in Pontiac.

The shooting occurred Monday (May 8) before 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Whittemore Street after an argument ensued between Maurice Eugene Sanders and 66-year-old victim Wyatt Earp Gean.

Officials said they found Gean shot in the chest when they arrived at a residence.

He was taken to a Pontiac hospital, where he died from his injuries during surgery.

Officials were able to link the death to Sanders, and he was arrested within 11 hours of the shooting.

Sanders was charged Friday (May 12) on a host of charges, including open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Sanders’s criminal history dates back to 2007 in Florida and 2013 in Georgia and includes vehicle theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and fleeing from police.

His next court appearance is set for Tuesday (May 23).

