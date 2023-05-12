Detroit family to spend Mother’s Day weekend mourning life of mother killed in house fire

A Detroit family will be spending Mother's Day weekend mourning the loss and celebrating the life of a woman killed in a house fire Friday morning.

Local 4 met with the family of 79-year-old Delores Dacres, who was focused on honoring their mom as they mourned her loss.

“She was funny,” said Dacres son Melvin Dacres. “She loved family and cared about people.”

The unthinkable occurred Friday (May 12) for Melvin’s 79-year-old mother, who did not make it out of her home on Algonquin Street on Detroit’s east side just after 5 a.m.

He knows his mom was on the phone reporting the fire but doesn’t know why she could not make it out of her home in time.

Melvin rushed to his mother’s home, but it was already too late.

He says it appears his mother was moving toward the fire that he says looks like it started in what he called a utility room instead of moving towards the front door.

Melvin says his mother loved her native Jamaica; loved cooking Jamaican food for her family.

He and his wife Dana chose to remember all the good and not focus on losing her.

“It’s the kind of thing where you know, you deal with the memories, right,” said Dana Dacres. “A mom’s love goes beyond and forever, so it’s not the thing that is all sadness. We have a lot of good things to hold on to.”

The fire remains under investigation, and officials say there’s still no cause as of Friday afternoon.