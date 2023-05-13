Students from Plymouth-Canton ranked 1st place in national culinary competition

Plymouth-Canton Educational Park Students Take First Place in the National ProStart Hospitality Competition

Students from a Wayne County high school won a national culinary competition after whipping up a three-course meal.

High schoolers from Plymouth-Canton Educational Park ranked in first place at a culinary competition in Washington D.C., on March 5.

The culinary teams were required to create a three-course meal which was then judged for its uniqueness.

The Wayne County team prepared a meal of soy-marinated tuna with pickled apple, charred scallion mayonnaise, beets, cucumber, avocado mousse, and black tahini tuile as the appetizer. For the entree, the students served strip steak and braised short rib with potatoes, dauphinoise and puree, carrot Matignon, tomatoes, and mushrooms Jus. The team made a coconut Bavarian orange-almond cake with caramel jam over a coconut, blackberry sorbet, and passion fruit curd for dessert.

There were five students on the team, and each of them was able to take $7,000 home in prize money from the National Restaurant Association Educational Fund.

“The Plymouth Canton team worked so hard in preparation for this competition, and I am incredibly proud of how far they have come,” said culinary arts instructor from Plymouth Canton Educational Park Diana Woodward. “Their sophisticated meal stood out among the teams across the nation and they represented Michigan very well.”

