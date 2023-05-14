Pamela Osborne: Embracing Mother’s Day with some self-care, cherished moments

I’m starting my day with a cup of coffee and a yoga class. I always feel a little guilty slipping away when the kids are up and wanting to play, but some days, sometimes I do something just for me.

Yoga is just for me.

I look forward to that hour of class when my phone isn’t within my reach and is the last thing on my mind. I leave every time feeling like a lighter, brighter, and more patient version of myself.

Afterward, I’ll head home and get ready to host. It is Mother’s Day, after all, and I am so fortunate to have my mom nearby. We’ll be cooking and making memories together.

It’s not lost on me that today may not be a joyous occasion for all.

For the women out there struggling to conceive, I see you. For those of you who had big plans for a baby who never made it earthside, I understand that sorrow too. For anyone else feeling an ache for a mother, grandmother, or mother figure who is no longer with us, I am sorry, and I am sending a little extra love to you today too.

I hope you get to do something just for you today.