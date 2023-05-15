3 hurt when shots fired during brawl between groups outside Melvindale Civic Center

MELVINDALE, Mich. – A shooting outside a civic center in Wayne County wounded three men on Sunday night.

Melvindale police responded to reports of a shooting at the Melvindale Civic Center and Fieldhouse around 9 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

Officials said when police arrived at the scene, several cars were fleeing from the area, and a large group of about 20-25 men were yelling for help in the parking lot of the city building.

Police reported that three 18-year-old men from Melvindale suffered gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated. The victims were in serious condition but have recently upgraded to stable.

One man was injured in the chest and abdomen, another was injured in the abdomen, and the third was injured in the buttocks.

A witness told police the shooter was short, skinny, and about 16-17 years old. In a photo sent by Melvindale police, the suspected shooter appears to be wearing a mask covering most of his face.

While investigating why there were so many men in the parking lot, officials learned two groups went to challenge each other in a fight. Investigators say the individuals were there to hash out their disagreements. When the fights started, the suspected shooter pulled out a gun and began shooting at the opposing group.

If anyone has any information on the person in the above photo, please call Lt. Detective Martinez at 313-429-1040, exension 1406.