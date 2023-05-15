4 people killed in single-vehicle Detroit I-96 crash, Michigan State Police say

DETROIT – Four people are dead after being ejected from their vehicle on I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police (MSP), a fatal traffic crash occurred on westbound I-96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit on Sunday at 7:55 p.m.

Officials say the Detroit Regional Communication Center began receiving multiple calls about a crash involving a single vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved, a GMC Yukon, was traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound I-96 when the driver struck a median.

Police say four people were ejected from the car and killed.

“Once again a drivers decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways,” Lt. Mike Shaw of MSP said. “This decision will not only affect those families involved but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.”

MSP says they are still working on identifying those killed in the crash and contacting family members.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

Previous: MSP: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in I-96 crash in Detroit