MSP: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in I-96 crash in Detroit

DETROIT – I-96 in Detroit is closed for the investigation of a traffic crash that has “multiple fatalities,” Michigan State Police say.

UPDATE: 4 people killed in single-vehicle Detroit I-96 crash, Michigan State Police say

According to a tweet from MSP, a crash occurred on westbound I-96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit on Sunday at 7:55 p.m.

Police say they are investigating a crash with multiple fatalities and that the freeway will be closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.