Curriculum change by Troy school board stirs up controversy for community

TROY, Mich. – Parents were outraged Tuesday night as the Troy school board changed the curriculum, which would remove some honors classes in middle school.

The district says the curriculum change was designed to give students better preparation for advanced high school mathematics. But a whole lot of families do not see it that way.

Parents were concerned about having students of all abilities in the same math classes, including those in the fifth, sixth, and seventh grades.

Parents told the district that the removal of advanced math options for students at the middle school level was a terrible idea.

“Why are you guys you stepping backward and not challenging the kids,” asked one parent.

“We trust the board members in making the right decisions that’s not based on ideology that is based in strong research and data support,” said another parent.

“There’s a large number of folks here in the audience who believe that anyone who would propose or support the removal of educational opportunities for sixth graders must be on drugs,” said another parent.

In an email to parents, the district maintains it’s not removing opportunities but better preparing students for advanced high school math, and by changing the structure, it simply changes the timeline to move into an advanced math program.

Over and over again, students and parents told the board they didn’t see it that way.

“Equity should mean supporting those in need, not taking away from those who have,” said another parent while pointing to a sign in the room. “Right there, it says setting the standards for excellence and education. Do you think this is excellence and education without honors classes? No, it is not.”