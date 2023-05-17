54º

Suspect in Detroit nurse kidnapping, murder facing weapon, drug charges from previous incident

Cash bond for Jamere Miller set at $1M

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Jamere Miller (Detroit Police Department)

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A suspect in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Detroit nurse is facing 14 charges from a previous incident, according to officials.

On Wednesday, officials at the 21st district court in Garden City announced 14 charges from Michigan State Police out of Taylor against Jamere Miller. The 36-year-old is facing these charges from an incident that occurred on Feb. 23. There is also a $1 million cash bond set for Miller.

Below are the charges Miller is facing from MSP Taylor:

  1. Controlled substance deliver/manufacture narcotics/cocaine
  2. Controlled subs-deliver/manufacture methamphetamine
  3. Controlled substance deliver/manufacture narcotics/cocaine <50 grams
  4. Weapons, firearms -- possession by felon
  5. Weapons, firearms -- possession by felon
  6. Weapons, ammunition -- possession by felon
  7. Weapons, ammunition -- possession by felon
  8. Felony firearms
  9. Felony firearms
  10. Felony firearms
  11. Felony firearms
  12. Felony firearms
  13. Felony firearms
  14. Felony firearms

A scheduled examination for Miller is set for June 5. Miller also has a probable cause conference scheduled on May 30 and an arraignment scheduled for May 17 at 9 a.m.

Police say Miller is the main suspect in the kidnapping of Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson as she was leaving Detroit Receiving Hospital after her shift on May 13. Wilson was found the next day dead in an SUV. Miller turned himself in to Detroit police Sunday afternoon.

