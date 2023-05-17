Warrant request made in killing of Detroit nurse who was kidnapped at hospital

DETROIT – Police have submitted a request to prosecutors to charge someone in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a Detroit nurse whose body was found last weekend.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is deciding if it will issue charges against an individual related to the killing of 29-year-old Patrice Wilson. On Sunday, May 14, the woman was found dead in the trunk of an SUV outside of her apartment in Novi. Officials say she died from a gunshot wound.

Just hours before she was found, Wilson was kidnapped from the parking lot of Detroit Receiving Hospital, where she worked as a nurse. Police said the person who kidnapped Wilson is 36-year-old Jamere Miller, Wilson’s ex-boyfriend. It is alleged that at about 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, Miller went to the hospital wearing a blonde wig and forced Wilson into her car at gunpoint.

Jamere Miller (Detroit Police Department)

Miller was arrested on Monday, May 15. He was then charged Wednesday with 14 counts stemming from a separate incident that occurred on Feb. 23. He has not been charged in connection with Wilson’s death.

It is believed that the warrant request submitted by Detroit police is for Miller, but the prosecutor’s office did not clarify that on Wednesday.

The prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing the warrant request. A charging decision is not expected to be made this week, officials said.

