Police searching for woman who was believed to be kidnapped outside Detroit hospital

Police searching for Detroit woman believed to be kidnapped early Saturday

Police are looking for a woman kidnapped outside a Detroit hospital on Saturday morning.

Detroit Police Department has reported that Patrice Wilson, pictured above, was last seen around 7:40 a.m. within the 4200 block of St. Antoine Street.

Police say that the possible suspect involved in this kidnapping is Jamere Miller, 36. Officials say that the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are looking for a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with Michigan license plate# OPKS20.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

If anyone has any information, please call 313-596-1290.