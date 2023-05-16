Pattern of abuse in past relationships uncovered about man who was arrested for Detroit kidnapping, murder

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

New information has emerged, and there is evidence of abuse from three Metro Detroit women connecting to the suspect who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a Detroit nurse.

Police say Miller kidnapped nurse Patrice Wilson as she was leaving Detroit Receiving Hospital after her shift on May 13. Wilson was found the next day dead in an SUV. Miller turned himself in to Detroit police Sunday afternoon and is awaiting charges.

Officials are seeing a pattern with Miller, and two other Metro Detroit women have shared similarities with Wilson.

Prior to the abduction and murder of Wilson allegedly conducted by Miller, a video went viral on TikTok of a man who is believed to be the 36-year-old breaking into Wilson’s home. Click here to see the viral video.

Wilson’s mother said that the two used to date for a while. “She has been trying to get away from him,” explained Livingston. “She knew he was toxic to her.”

Patrice Wilson. (WDIV)

Possible connection between Miller and missing Romulus woman

As more information about Miller unfolds, police say they are re-opening a missing case of another ex-girlfriend of Millers. Information about a domestic incident with another ex-girlfriend who has been missing since 2011 has resurfaced.

Bianca Green went missing back in 2011, and she was never found. Family members say Green spent a year trying to get away from the father of her child, which happens to be Miller. Family members say that Green claimed Miller was abusive.

“She hid for a year. That is how scared she was,” said Green’s uncle Keith.

Miller spoke with the family at a Crime Stoppers event, urging the public to help find Green in 2011. You can watch the Crime Stoppers press conference about Green here.

Green was six to eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared. She was also attending Wayne County Community College studying nursing.

Bianca Chanel Green (NamUs)

Domestic incident with woman in Saline

Along with Green, Local 4 has been introduced to a third woman who had a relationship with Miller. It is explained she was also a victim of a domestic incident in Saline.

Below is a report from Saline Police about the incident that took place four years ago:

June 2019 – A woman reported that her tires had been slashed.

Police listed the woman’s boyfriend at that time as the suspect Jamere Miller.

No charges were ever filed in the Saline incident - police had no witnesses to the tire slashing.

Information for the Michigan domestic violence hotline

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support peo,ple and the professionals who serve them.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused, you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

The hotline is completely free and provides support created by trained advocates.

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

