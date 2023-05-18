Update: Superintendent placed on leave, beloved principal reinstated in Dearborn Heights

The sudden unexplained suspension of Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett in Dearborn Heights was the fuse that blew the lid off, simmering frustrations in the district.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – There were some last-minute movements after a very contentious meeting at Annapolis High School, where the Dearborn Heights School Board had congregated.

Wednesday (May 17) night, after frustration had boiled over as teachers protested and parents demanded answers for the sudden suspension of Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett.

Superintendent Tyrone Weeks has been placed on administrative leave while various claims against him are investigated.

Mollett, who was placed on a paid suspension two weeks ago with no explanation to the community, has been reinstated.

“He’s (Weeks) a bully,” said MEA’s Troy Scott. “He threatens, intimidates, and harasses the teachers, the paraprofessional staff, and the secretaries in this district.”

Before Wednesday night’s school board meeting, teachers picketed, demanding the superintendent’s removal over various issues, including a lack of trust, transparency, the removal of two popular administrators, and poor communication.