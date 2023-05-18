44º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Update: Superintendent placed on leave, beloved principal reinstated in Dearborn Heights

Superintendent Tyrone Weeks has been placed on administrative leave while various claims against him are investigated

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dearborn Heights, Wayne County
The sudden unexplained suspension of Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett in Dearborn Heights was the fuse that blew the lid off, simmering frustrations in the district.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – There were some last-minute movements after a very contentious meeting at Annapolis High School, where the Dearborn Heights School Board had congregated.

Wednesday (May 17) night, after frustration had boiled over as teachers protested and parents demanded answers for the sudden suspension of Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett.

Superintendent Tyrone Weeks has been placed on administrative leave while various claims against him are investigated.

Mollett, who was placed on a paid suspension two weeks ago with no explanation to the community, has been reinstated.

“He’s (Weeks) a bully,” said MEA’s Troy Scott. “He threatens, intimidates, and harasses the teachers, the paraprofessional staff, and the secretaries in this district.”

Before Wednesday night’s school board meeting, teachers picketed, demanding the superintendent’s removal over various issues, including a lack of trust, transparency, the removal of two popular administrators, and poor communication.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter