Husband of stabbing victim recalls last moments with wife before her death in Macomb County

Female victim died; Male victim recovering from stab wounds

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A Macomb County family has identified their loved one fatally stabbed at random Wednesday at a Belle Tire in Roseville. According to her family, Cheryl Ryan-Parsley, 60, was stabbed multiple times and died from her injuries.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb County family has identified their loved one fatally stabbed at random Wednesday at a Belle Tire in Roseville.

According to her family, Cheryl Ryan-Parsley, 60, was stabbed multiple times and died from her injuries.

Her husband, Larry Parsley, is still in shock about what happened to his wife and mother of four.

“She was my wife for 23 years, the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Larry Parsley.

His wife had dropped him off at his bus stop for work just before the stabbing. He knew she was headed to fill up her tires, adding that she wanted to go to Belle Tire, where the air was free.

“I wish I would have never let her go because if I would have stopped and paid for it, she’d be alive right now,” Parsley said.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday (May 17) at the Belle Tire on Gratiot Avenue near 14 Mile Road in Roseville.

Police say she was stabbed multiple times with a hunting knife.

The suspect attacked a second victim shortly after at a bus stop in St. Clair Shores. The second victim is expected to survive.

Police in Warren later arrested the suspect during a traffic stop on Van Dyke Avenue near 9 Mile Road.

The suspect’s name has not been released. He remains in police custody.

