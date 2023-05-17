Police arrest man wanted for multiple stabbings in Roseville, St. Clair Shores

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A series of stabbing attacks miles apart left one woman dead and another man injured. Local 4 learned about a frantic manhunt Wednesday in Macomb County.

Police made the arrest right around noon Wednesday (May 17).

The first stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. at the Belle Tire location in Roseville. Then a short time later, police say the same suspect stabbed a man at a bus stop in St. Clair Shores.

The stabbings were miles apart, which sent police scrambling to find the suspect.

Police in Warren later arrested the suspect during a traffic stop on Van Dyke Avenue near 9 Mile Road.

Investigators were still trying to answer who was the stabbing suspect and if he knew the people he attacked or if it was at random or something else.

Cell phone video was taken just after 1 p.m. near Van Dyke Avenue and 9 Mile Road in Warren.

Warren police confirmed the arrest of a stabbing spree suspect who killed one innocent woman pumping air in her tires in Roseville and attacked a man headed to work in St. Clair Shores.

Investigators say the suspect was seen in a security camera image from Roseville. He and his vehicle matched the description from the other attack.

Officials say the woman with her back turned was brutally attacked by the man with a hunting knife. The multiple stab wounds were so severe that she succumbed to her injuries.

The man then drove to St. Clarie Shores, where he attacked a 40-year-old man at 6:30 a.m. while he was waiting for his bus on Harper and 12 Mile Road.

Police knew they had to get a warning out to spot the suspect before he chose yet another victim.

By 1 p.m., the suspect was still on the move when Warren officers spotted his vehicle, followed it, and made the arrest right in front of witness Albert Springer.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it happened right in front of me,’” said Springer. “It was really that kind of crazy to be that close to somebody who harmed those people as it was so close to home.”

Officials say the man was recovering after surgery.

Roseville’s mayor told Local 4 their thoughts were with the woman whose life was taken and with the man who was hurt.

A cellphone video of the arrest was taken Wednesday -- watch the Scanner of Warren’s video below.