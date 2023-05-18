Monroe County police want help finding missing 29-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old man who went missing in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 29-year-old man who went missing in Monroe County.

Steve Lawrence was last seen leaving his home Thursday (May 18) in the 13000 block of Capernall Road in Exeter Township.

He was last seen walking into a wooded area across the street from his home.

Lawrence was last seen wearing a gray zip up coat, with a blue undershirt, red sweat pants, and red and black shoes.

Monroe County Central Dispatch was notified at 11:27 a.m., after his caregivers found that he had not returned from the woods.

It was at that time that members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services, Canine, and Drone Units responded to search the area.

Lawrence suffers from autism and continued efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Steve Lawrence Details Age 29 Height 5′8″ Hair Short black Beard Short Weight 215 pounds

Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700, Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

